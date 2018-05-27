IPL 2018: Rating the jerseys of all the teams

Who has the best and worst kit in IPL 2018?

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League provided fans with lots of entertainment, from towering sixes to thrilling last-over finishes. While the entertainment factor remained the same as in the previous seasons, there were many other that occurred ahead of this edition of the tournament, including the modifications to the kits worn by the teams.

While most of the teams retained the core design, there were a few tweaks here and there which caught the eye.

On that note, here we rate the jersey of each IPL team this season:

#8 Kings XI Punjab - 5/10

Probably the simplest of all of the jerseys - and the dullest - the Kings XI kit is nothing to write home about. Red symbolizes danger, anger and passion but the Kings XI seemed to have none of that this campaign.

Moreover, the white trousers simply show a lack of trying and innovation. Easily the worst kit of the lot.