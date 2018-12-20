IPL 2019: 3 Test players who deserve an IPL contract

Cheteshwar Pujara went unsold yet again at the auction

The recently concluded IPL Auction was a low-key affair when compared to the previous year but had a few surprises in store for fans. The franchises clearly preferred to go for younger talent while snapping up Indian players for more money than overseas ones. Preference was given to the more experienced T20 cricketers while youngsters like Sam Curran, who made his name with his Test match performances, were considered.

The IPL continued to shun the 'Test Match' cricketers as great batters with solid technique weren't picked just because of their lack of aggression. While on some occasions, they were good decisions, a few unsold players could've actually made a great impact and the teams missed out on them.

Here are 3 'Test Match' cricketers who deserved an IPL contract.

Note: Selection Criteria: Players need to be active and they have to have had given their name for the auction at least once in the last 2 years.

Honorable Mention: Joe Root

#3- Vernon Philander ( South Africa)

Vernon Philander's name might sound familiar to those who follow Test cricket but a lesser known fact is that he gave his name for the mega-auction in 2018 but went unsold. He is No 3 on the ICC Test Bowlers' and All-Rounders' rankings and is a very disciplined and accurate bowler while possessing great technique and grit while batting.

Philander has been the star in the Proteas Test team and has had a great year. He has picked up 32 wickets in 8 matches averaging a brilliant 17.03. 2017 wasn't bad as he picked up 27 wickets in 8 matches while scoring 312 runs. Philander last played in ODIs in 2015 despite possessing a decent record.

Vernon Philander

He picked up 41 wickets in 28 matches with a good average of 23 and economy of 4.62. Philander is someone who can be very economical and generate a lot from even flat tracks and will be suitable for any team. He would've been a valuable asset for any team in case the IPL was shifted to South Africa but the snub in the previous year's auction must have refrained him from putting his name in for the auction.

#2- Cheteshwar Pujara ( India)

Cheteshwar Pujara is in the form of his life and has been one of India's best Test players so far. His IPL career, though faced another snub as he went unsold yet again as the trend of ignoring 'slow' players has continued.

One thing teams failed to understand is that they need someone to anchor the innings to allow the other players to play their attacking game and someone like Pujara can fill in easily. Kane Williamson and Steve Smith can play that role but Pujara is an Indian option which makes it even better for teams.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara can play the big shots as well but you don't see them very often in Test cricket. In 111 innings, he has scored 5127 runs averaging nearly 50. He was a part of RCB, KKR, and KXIP in the IPL. His stats aren't too impressive but he's now a much-changed player and if teams went for Hanuma Vihari, going after someone like Pujara would've done any team a world of good.

#1- Hashim Amla ( South Africa)

Hashim Amla went unsold yet again and this has puzzled many people all around the world. The Proteas star is known for his consistency in both Test matches and in ODIs, though his involvement in the latter is declining. Amla possesses great technique, finesse, and can slog when needed as well. In fact, he possesses a great record in the IPL. He has scored 577 runs in 16 innings in the IPL averaging 44.38 with a brilliant strike rate of 141.76 which raises the question, 'Why did he go unsold?'.

Hashim Amla

Amla can provide stability to any batting order and would've fit in perfectly in the RCB camp which needed solid openers. Though he had a poor Mzanzi Super League, he can be expected to score runs whenever the team requires it and would've become an even bigger asset if the IPL is held in South Africa.

