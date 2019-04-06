IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Twitter erupts as Russell's 13-ball 48 hands RCB fifth consecutive defeat

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore entered their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of four consecutive defeats and desperately needed a win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers did their best to take the side past 200 but a maniacal 13-ball 48 from Andre Russell extended RCB's losing streak.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first. While Kolkata made just one, including Sunil Narine for Nikhil Naik, Royal Challengers Bangalore made two changes. By bringing in Tim Southee and Pawan Negi for Shimron Hetmyer and Umesh Yadav, RCB looked to have strengthened their bowling.

Bangalore's openers - Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli - gave their side a wonderful start. Before Pathiv got out for a 24-ball 25, the duo had added 64 runs in less than 8 overs. The southpaw's dismissal brought AB de Villiers out to the middle.

The partnership between Kohli and ABD transformed the whole innings. For the second wicket, they added 108 runs off just 56 balls. The partnership forced Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik to use as many as seven bowlers to try and stem the bleeding.

Kohli (84, 49 balls, 9*4, 2*6) got out in the eighteenth over and de Villiers (63, 32 balls, 5*4, 4*6) followed him to the pavilion in the very next over. The fall of the two settled batsmen did not give any respite to KKR's bowlers as Marcus Stoinis scored 28 runs off 13 balls to take Bangalore past 200.

Chasing a total in excess of 200, Kolkata lost Sunil Narine early but Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa steadied the innings with a 65-run second wicket partnership. After Uthappa's dismissal though, Kolkata kept on losing wickets, with the required run rate climbing steadily.

As a result, KKR needed 75 runs in the last four overs but that did not affect Russell. He scored 48 runs off just 13 balls and took his side to victory with 5 balls to spare.

Here's how Twitter reacted to RCB's fifth consecutive loss:

Virat Kohli : Last over kaun karega Andre Russell ko?



Bowlers : pic.twitter.com/41vQiQbJQ4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 5, 2019

RCB fans : Play Offs mein aayega?



Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/vsJ6b9sTgA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2019

BAN THIS PERSON FROM CRICKET. THIS ISN'T HUMAN STUFF. — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) April 5, 2019

Not Gayle

Not ABD

Not Warner



Andre Russell is the most dangerous batsman in this IPL! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 5, 2019

Andre Russell is playing a different game to the rest of the world right now. Hitting like we have never seen before.



Russell this IPL: 111•41166141464•611•111111644666641W•1••6166•1•••1114•616641424W•1••666166646



77 balls

207 runs

16.12 RPO#IPL #RCBvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 5, 2019

Next level stuff from Russell. #RCBvKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has a better chance at winning than RCB. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2019

#AsinPaints gives 5 years warranty, #Loreal has solutions to 5 problems, but 5 matches down & still no solution for us, 205 runs were as safe as money in #GodrejLockers but looks like i need a leak proof solution like #DrFixit for my bowlers as they leaked too many in #RcbvKKR. pic.twitter.com/raQd98DiY1 — Branded Virat Kolhi (@imVlkohli) April 5, 2019

RCB should change their approach, they need to replace some players, they need to win the toss and should bowl first and then lose it while chasing. #RCBvKKR — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 5, 2019

KKR beats RCB by 5 Wickets#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/U6kbC9f6U5 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) April 5, 2019

ANDRE THE GIANT!!!!!! What a beast !!!!!! What am I seeing?!?! #AndreRussell #RCBvKKR 🤪🏏🦖 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 5, 2019

