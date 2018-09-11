Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: IPL 2019 to be shifted out of India

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
2.52K   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:27 IST

<p>

IPL is by far the most sought-after league in the scheme of T20 cricket. The dimension of IPL has been so vast that none of the international cricket boards schedule a bilateral series amidst IPL. To be precise, it is the audience that has made the difference for IPL. Nonetheless, with India getting ready for 2019 elections, IPL 2019 might be shifted partially or fully out of India. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eagerly awaiting EC (Election Commission) for the announcement of the dates of the upcoming elections. The dates will throw some light on the chances of IPL 2019 being played in India. In the past, IPL has been moved out of India partially or fully on two occasions - 2009 in South Africa and 2014 in UAE (due to elections).

South Africa, UAE or England?

This time as well it can be either of UAE or South Africa. As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, England has also been the option in the books of BCCI for conducting the next edition of IPL. These options have been put on the platter by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the BCCI management directed by CEO Rahul Johri. IPL COO Hemang Amin is on the cabinet too.

As per the reports, the chances of IPL moving to England are very slim due to the high-cost factor and less conversion of costs to revenue. Besides, UAE is also the second best choice after South Africa. The reason being that UAE has only three major grounds which makes IPL too bigger a league for three venues. As a result, South Africa seems to be the most pragmatic option for BCCI if ever IPL 2019 is to be moved out of India. 

The potential boards (UAE, South Africa, and England) have been informed informally about the options. Moreover, the franchises have also been acquainted with the preferred choices. 

Indian Cricket Team
.
ANALYST
.
