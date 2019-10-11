IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab set to retain Ravichandran Ashwin

It was being speculated that Ravichandran Ashwin will move to Delhi Capitals

Silencing all the rumors of Ravichandran Ashwin’s potential move to Delhi Capitals, the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Ness Wadia has confirmed that Ashwin will continue to be a part of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Wadia stated that the off-spinner is an integral part of the team and there is no question of letting him go.

In an exclusive chat with Sportstar, Kings XI Punjab’s co-owner, Ness Wadia said that:

“Ashwin is an integral part of the team and he will continue to remain so. You know the value Ashwin brings to the team. There is no question of letting him go.”

Earlier, the rumors were rife that the 33-year-old off-spinner could move to Delhi Capitals in the IPL trade window. Even, Delhi Capitals’ advisor, Sourav Ganguly had publicly shown interest in acquiring the services of the office. However, it seems like the Punjab team management has zero interest in releasing their skipper.

Wadia stated that Ashwin is an exceptional player and added that,

“We have seen what [impact] Ashwin has in the Indian team. He is an exceptional player and is not only an asset for the Indian team, but also for Kings XI Punjab.”

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL career as a part of Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin joined Kings XI Punjab in 2018

Kings XI Punjab had bought Ashwin in the IPL Auction of 2018 and he has even been the captain of the team since then. In the seasons he has represented Kings XI Punjab, the Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner has scalped 25 wickets in 28 wickets. His economy rate has been between 7.67 across these two campaigns while he has also contributed a bit in the batting department.

With the runners-up of IPL 2014 appointing Anil Kumble as their coach earlier in the day and announcing that Ashwin will continue to be a part of the franchise, it seems like they have laid down some big plans for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.