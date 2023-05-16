IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's LSG vs MI game 

Two crucial points will be up for grabs when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 63 of the ongoing IPL 2023 season. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16.

MI and LSG are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the points table. Hence, the clash between the two teams is of vital significance as they are in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

The surface in Lucknow tends to be on the slower side. Moreover, the average first-innings total in the last four games at the venue has been just 136. This means that the batters might have to earn their runs on what could be a difficult track.

As LSG and MI gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, here's a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in today's clash.

#3 Krunal Pandya - LSG

Krunal Pandya celebrating with his teammates [IPLT20]

A street-smart cricketer who knows his strengths and limitations as a bowler, Krunal Pandya holds significant importance for LSG. Pandya, who has been leading the LSG unit over the last three games, will be rearing to go against his former franchise, MI.

The left-arm spinner was on a roll in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he dismissed both Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips in two consecutive deliveries and returned with the figures of 2/24.

The 32-year-old will look to pick up where he left from the last game against MI as well.

#2 Amit Mishra - LSG

Amit Mishra pumped up after a wicket vs SRH [IPLT20]

An out-and-out IPL veteran, Amit Mishra is another bowler who would love to have his say at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight. Mishra, who has taken five scalps across three matches at the venue, also has a terrific record against the Mumbai franchise.

The 40-year-old has played 22 matches against the five-time champions, taking 25 wickets against them at a strike rate of just above 20.

Moreover, the two MI openers in Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan also don't boast a great head-to-head record against Mishra. While Kishan has got dismissed thrice in as many innings, Rohit has been outdone seven times by the masterful leg-spinner.

#1 Piyush Chawla - MI

Piyush Chawla for MI [IPLT20]

Another IPL legend, Piyush Chawla has been a fantastic addition to the Mumbai franchise this year. The crafty leg-spinner, who delivers important blows in the middle overs, has been a crucial component of MI's bowling attack.

With 19 scalps at an average of 18.79, Chawla is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Whenever Rohit Sharma has been in need of a wicket, he has turned to Chawla and the experienced tweaker has delivered more often than not. The all-time third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 176 scalps, the 34-year-old will want to continue his impressive run with the ball and put the LSG batting unit under pressure in Lucknow.

