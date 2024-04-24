IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs GT match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with each other in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 24.

The two teams have already met each other in this year's tournament, where DC thrashed the home side convincingly at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bowling first, the Capitals knocked over Gujarat for only 89 runs, with Mukesh Kumar returning with three wickets.

In response, the Capitals chased down the total in just 8.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Jake Fraser-McGurk topped the scorecard for Delhi with 20 runs off 10 balls, including two boundaries and sixes each.

While it was a one-sided contest last time, Wednesday's game will likely be evenly contested. It is expected to be a high-scoring affair, given what transpired in the last match at this venue (SRH 266-7 beat DC 199 by 67 runs).

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs GT match.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk - DC

The young Delhi opener has shown spectacular batting form so far in this year's cash-rich league. Jake Fraser-McGurk was drafted into the playing XI after Mitchell Marsh's injury, and the right-hander has responded in style.

Fraser-McGurk has amassed 140 runs in three games at an average of 46.67 and a strike rate of almost 225. He played a fine knock (18-ball 65) in the last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad at this venue. The Aussie cricketer is expected to continue his breathtaking form against the Gujarat Titans.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

The GT skipper has blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2024. He has accumulated 298 runs in eight games at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.80, including two half-centuries.

Shubman Gill will have to lead the team from the front as his side looks to move up on the points table with a win at this venue. Moreover, with his place in India's T20 World Cup squad hanging by the thread, the 24-year-old will aim to make a significant impact tonight.

#3 Prithvi Shaw - DC

The DC opener has had mixed returns so far in this year's cash-rich league. Prithvi Shaw has played a few dashing knocks but has also struggled to convert the starts into big knocks on a few occasions.

Shaw will look to make a move here and play a defining knock against the Titans as he looks to make a case for himself to be back in the Indian side. The right-handed batter has amassed 174 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 162.62.

