Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of the Pune Warriors India 

Five players no one remembers were a part of the PWI squad.

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 23:15 IST
396

IPL 4: League Match between Kings XI Punjab & Pune Warriors India.
Pune Warriors India played three seasons in the IPL

The Pune-based IPL franchise, Pune Warriors India played their first T20 game in the 4th edition of Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab. They played three seasons and failed to reach the playoffs on all occasions. PWI finished at last in the 2012 season and came second-last in the 2011 and the 2013 IPL seasons. 

Pune Warriors India were one of the five franchises which are no longer in the IPL fraternity. After the 2013 IPL season, the Pune Warriors India owners withdrew from the Indian Premier League due to financial differences with the BCCI.

They had some International stars in the squad but failed to scratch the code to win the IPL trophy. While most fans will remember the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Steve Smith donning the Pune Warriors India jersey, there were a few big names they might not remember were a part of the PWI squad. Let us now look at the players who probably didn't know were once a part of Pune Warriors India. 

#5 James Faulkner

RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. MOBILE USE
Faulkner played just one game for Pune

The destructive Australian all-rounder has represented four different franchises in the Indian Premier League - the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.

James Faulkner, who played for Tasmania in the domestic cricket, has played in Big Bash League and cash-rich Indian Premier League. 

Faulkner started his Indian Premier League stint with Pune Warriors India in 2011. He played just one game for Pune Warriors India before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2012. Faulkner played two games for KXIP and picked three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/41.

He had a forgettable start to his IPL career, but he became successful after moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2013. 

After BCCI suspended Rajasthan Royals from IPL for two years, Faulkner was bought Gujarat Lions and spent two seasons with them before going unsold in the 2018 IPL auction.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Pune Warriors India Cricket James Faulkner Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL: 4 popular cricketers who you didn't know were once a...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting similarities between Sourav Ganguly's Pune...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who were picked based on IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 5 forgotten heroes
RELATED STORY
5 players who have struggled after changing teams in the IPL
RELATED STORY
5 highest individual scores in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
5 IPL stars who destroyed the myth that Test batsmen...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
Worst final overs bowled in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us