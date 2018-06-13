IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of the Pune Warriors India

Five players no one remembers were a part of the PWI squad.

Silambarasan Kv CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 23:15 IST 396 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pune Warriors India played three seasons in the IPL

The Pune-based IPL franchise, Pune Warriors India played their first T20 game in the 4th edition of Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab. They played three seasons and failed to reach the playoffs on all occasions. PWI finished at last in the 2012 season and came second-last in the 2011 and the 2013 IPL seasons.

Pune Warriors India were one of the five franchises which are no longer in the IPL fraternity. After the 2013 IPL season, the Pune Warriors India owners withdrew from the Indian Premier League due to financial differences with the BCCI.

They had some International stars in the squad but failed to scratch the code to win the IPL trophy. While most fans will remember the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Steve Smith donning the Pune Warriors India jersey, there were a few big names they might not remember were a part of the PWI squad. Let us now look at the players who probably didn't know were once a part of Pune Warriors India.

#5 James Faulkner

Faulkner played just one game for Pune

The destructive Australian all-rounder has represented four different franchises in the Indian Premier League - the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.

James Faulkner, who played for Tasmania in the domestic cricket, has played in Big Bash League and cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Faulkner started his Indian Premier League stint with Pune Warriors India in 2011. He played just one game for Pune Warriors India before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2012. Faulkner played two games for KXIP and picked three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/41.

He had a forgettable start to his IPL career, but he became successful after moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

After BCCI suspended Rajasthan Royals from IPL for two years, Faulkner was bought Gujarat Lions and spent two seasons with them before going unsold in the 2018 IPL auction.