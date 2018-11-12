3 teams that could go after Oshane Thomas at the auction

Oshane Thomas will be a hot property at the IPL auction

West Indies has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time. Garfield Sobers, Michael Holding, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Curtly Ambrose are some of the best that West Indies has ever produced. Even though the condition of West Indies cricket has deteriorated in the last couple of decades in Test and ODI cricket, it has emerged as a powerhouse in T20 cricket. The Caribbean islands have produced some of the biggest names of T20 cricket like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard to name a few.

The latest to join the list is Oshane Thomas. Thomas came into limelight after a strong performance in the recently concluded CPL where he took 18 wickets in 10 matches and was the second highest wicket-taker of the season. Apart from his stats, the thing that impressed everyone was Thomas' raw pace. The strongly built Jamaican bowled some brutal deliveries in the CPL and was fast-tracked in the West Indies side for the series against India.

After a nervous start to his international career in the ODI series, Thomas showed his pedigree in the T20I series. The 21-year-old picked up wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan with a couple of rippers in the first T20I.

IPL has always been a breeding ground for exciting talents like Oshane Thomas. When the hammer goes up for Thomas at the auction next month, there will be a lot of teams bidding for the fast bowler. Here is a look at the teams that might bid for Oshane Thomas at the auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR need to get in quality fast bowlers to back their spinners

Kolkata Knight Riders had a strong pace attack before the start of IPL 2018. They had the experience of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson, and the exuberance of youth in Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. But unfortunately, Mitchell Starc and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries. Things got worse when Mitchell Johnson and Tom Curran, who replaced Starc, failed to lead the bowling attack in the absence of Starc.

With Johnson already retired and Starc likely to be unavailable, KKR might opt for Thomas.

