IPL Auction 2020: 3 players CSK should try to sign in the trade window

Who will CSK add to their squad ahead of next season? (Image Courtesy: IPlT20.com)

The preparations for IPL 2020 have well and truly begin and after a rather quiet start to the trade window period, the action is slowly getting a lot more exciting ahead of the deadline on November 14. The Kings XI Punjab traded skipper R Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals in return for J Suchith and a sum of ₹1.5 Crore, in what was the most recent development as part of the trade window.

With just five days to go before the deadline ends, transfers propositions which were put on hold might be tried out and teams may enter into negotiations. While only three teams (Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab) have been active during the trade window, expect the other teams to try their hand at signing a few players before the final day.

In the last season, the Chennai Super Kings shed off all the criticism surrounding their team selection to go all the way till the summit clash, but were unable to cross the final hurdle. With a new season approaching, CSK would want to add some more firepower to their side.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who the three-time champions could try to sign from the trade window.

#3 Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis

One of the biggest talking points of CSK's campaign last season was the inability of the openers to provide good starts. While Shane Watson did manage to come good in the final, he was a shadow of his former self throughout the season. Faf Du Plessis did slightly better with 396 runs from 12 matches, but his relatively low strike-rate of 123.36 doesn't bode well for an opener.

What CSK need is an opening pair similar to that of Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum, an aggressive partnership that can give them a powerful start at the top of the order. One man who fits the bill and can form one half of an exciting alliance at the top is West Indian southpaw, Evin Lewis.

Openers are going to be hot property at the auction and certainly, CSK can do themselves a favour by signing someone like Lewis ahead of his possible release into the auction pool. Lewis did not get too many opportunities at MI last season, and with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma himself capable openers, Lewis might not be a part of MI's plans for IPL 2020.

Lewis scored 265 runs for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2019 at a brilliant strike-rate of 149.71 and could be a vital contributor to CSK's plans of clinching their fourth IPL title.

