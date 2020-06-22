'IPL was where I’d been thrown out and I’ll make sure I’m back on that platform,' says Sreesanth

Sreesanth is confident of making a successful comeback in the IPL.

He also spoke about how he is training both physically and mentally with the help of the NBA's Tim Grover.

Indian pacer S Sreesanth is hopeful of making a successful comeback in the IPL with the help of mental conditioning lessons from Michael Jordan’s former trainer Tim Grover.

Sreesanth served seven years of suspension due to his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL scandal and will be eligible to play cricket from September this year.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has openly expressed their keenness to welcome him back but the 37-year-old pacer has one primary goal in mind: the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sreesanth has plied his trade for three IPL franchisees- Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kochi Tuskers. He has made appearances in a total of 44 matches between 2008 and 2013, during which he registered 40 wickets.

Speaking to PTI about his return, Sreesanth said:

"There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That's where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches. The only place through which I can give an answer is through IPL even if I play for India. I want to face the fear and that's the only way to live life."

Sreesanth has also been working on his physical and mental fitness with NBA training coach Tim Grover, who had previously worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He is also putting more than four hours a day practising with the Kerala U-23 players and Kerala Ranji Trophy cricketers.

Speaking of his training, he said:

"Tim Grover was one of the biggest names in NBA. I attend Grover's online sessions from 5.30 am to 8.30 am thrice a week. In the afternoon, I train from 1.30pm to 6 pm at the indoor nets in Ernakulam with a lot of Kerala U-23 players and Ranji Trophy players like Sachin Baby. I am bowling three hours for six days a week. First two hours with the red ball and final hour with the white ball. So, I guess around 12 overs I am bowling every day to build stamina. The aim still is to play for India, not just win Ranji and Irani Trophy."