IPL News: World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss set to join KKR for the next edition

Trevor Bayliss

What's the story?

In the build-up to the next IPL season, KKR has appointed Trevor Bayliss, England's World Cup-winning coach, as their head coach. Meanwhile, former New Zealand and KKR skipper, Brendon McCullum, will don the role of batting coach and mentor.

In case you didn't know...

For the first time since 2015, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs this year. As a result, KKR decided to overhaul their coaching personnel. A few days ago, KKR announced their decision of parting ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

The heart of the matter

It has been five years since KKR has lifted their second IPL trophy. In an attempt to win their third trophy, KKR decided to revamp their coaching and support staff. Hence, they have roped in Trevor Bayliss and Brendon McCullum.

This will be Bayliss's second stint with the Kolkata franchise. It was under his first stint (2012-15) that KKR had won both their IPL trophies. Meanwhile, McCullum, who played for the KKR franchise during 2008-10 and 2012-13, will reunite with them once again.

According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the franchise, wanted to emulate the successful blueprint of Mumbai Indians. The sources said,

"From setting up a sturdy coaching unit to creating an efficient ecosystem within their own perimeters, giving the coaching unit and leading cricketers longer, continuing stints, Mumbai Indians have yielded great results for themselves. It's a template that certainly interests the management at Knights right now. There will be a change on multiple fronts".

What's next?

The additions of Bayliss and McCullum will undoubtedly strengthen the KKR's think-tank.