IPL teamwise breakup of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad 

India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-man squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday (January 18). The showpiece event is set to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Indian side, with Shubman Gill the newly elected vice-captain. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be the key middle-order batters.

Interestingly, Yashasvi Jaiswal received a maiden ODI call-up following his impressive performance in the other two formats and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Men in Blue have a potent pace trio in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will provide added value owing to their experience and track record.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

With the IPL 2025 auction being a 'mega' one, there have been wholesale changes in the squads of all franchises. On that note, let's check out the IPL team-wise breakup of India's 2025 Champions Trophy roster.

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

The trio of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were three of the five retained players by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Rohit has had a legendary career with MI, where he has scored 5,458 runs in 212 appearances, with two centuries and 35 fifties. He has also led them to five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

However, Pandya replaced Rohit as the franchise's captain last season. 'Hitman' scored 417 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2024, with a top score of 105*. Meanwhile, Pandya had an indifferent last season, where he accumulated only 216 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 14 appearances.

Bumrah is second on the list of highest wicket-takers for MI in the league. He scalped 20 wickets in 13 appearances at a terrific economy of 6.48, with best figures of 5/21.

Delhi Capitals - KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals splurged ₹14 crore to secure the services of KL Rahul, who is likely to lead the side as well. Rahul led the Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs in two out of the last three seasons. He garnered 1,410 runs in 38 games at an average of 41.47, with two centuries and 10 fifties.

The Delhi-based franchise retained Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who impressed with their performances in 2024. Patel garnered 235 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 14 appearances, while producing his career-best knock of 66. Meanwhile, Yadav was the second-highest wicket-taker for the side with 16 scalps in 11 games.

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh

Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title victory in the IPL in 2024. However, the franchise didn't opt to retain him, and the star batter was back in the auction pool.

Punjab Kings, who had the biggest purse in the event, shed ₹26.75 crore to bring him into the setup. He was recently announced as the captain of the side for the 2025 season.

Arshdeep Singh has been one of India's finest T20I bowlers over the last few years. Despite returning with his best-ever IPL tally of 19 scalps, he was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction. Nevertheless, he was bought back by the franchise for an amount of ₹18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar

After Hardik Pandya made a return to the Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill captained the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 season. The stylish batter garnered 426 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 147.40, with a top score of 104. As a result, he was retained by the franchise for the 2025 season as well.

Although the side failed to reach the playoffs, Gill assuming the captaincy of the franchise opened the door for his leadership position in the Indian ODI team as well.

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was bought by the Titans for ₹3.2 crore. Sundar has scalped 37 wickets and scored 378 runs in 60 IPL games.

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's top batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) with 1,798 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal has received a golden opportunity to make his ODI debut in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal was retained by the Rajasthan Royals due to his impressive record in the last three seasons. The southpaw garnered 1,318 runs in 40 appearances, with his best-ever tally of 625 runs coming in 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants shelled out ₹27 crore to make Rishabh Pant the most expensive acquisition in IPL history. Pant is reportedly set to lead the Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season.

The last edition saw Pant lead Delhi Capitals and return as the franchise's most prolific batter with 446 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.40.

Chennai Super Kings - Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Jadeja has been a prized asset for the franchise with 1,897 runs and 133 wickets in 172 appearances. He notably helped the side win IPL 2023 by hitting 10 runs off the last two balls.

The last season saw Jadeja score 267 runs and pick up eight wickets in 14 games. With a lighter workload after retiring from T20Is, Jadeja will look to be a key performer for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 8,004 runs in 252 games at an average of 38.66, with eight centuries and 55 fifties. He was one of the three retained players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Kohli emerged as the Orange Cap winner in the 2024 season with 741 runs in 15 games at a sublime average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. With the departure of Faf du Plessis, he is likely to be the franchise's captain in the forthcoming season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami returned to competitive cricket after a one-year hiatus in November 2024. Shami last represented India in the 2023 World Cup final, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in seven games at a sensational average of 10.70.

After missing IPL 2024 due to injury, he was released by Gujarat Titans. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad trusted Shami's abilities and invested ₹10 crore to induct him into the side.

