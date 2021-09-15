IPL Time Table 2021 PDF download: Full IPL schedule, venues and match timings

The BCCI released the IPL Time Table 2021 PDF a few days ago that featured the complete list of matches, timings and venues.

IPL 2021's United Arab Emirates leg will get underway this Sunday with a big match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

A plethora of exciting games are in store in the second phase of IPL 2021. Six teams will play a minimum of seven matches, while two teams have six league games left. After the league stage, the top four teams will compete in the playoffs, with one of them emerging as the champions.

IPL Time Table 2021 PDF Download

With the IPL season around the corner, fans will soon start looking for IPL Schedule 2021 PDF. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced off in a high-scoring thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year, and fans will expect another cracker of a contest between the two teams on Sunday.

You can download the IPL Time Table 2021 PDF right here.

What are the match timings of IPL 2021 matches?

As mentioned in the IPL Time Table 2021 PDF, Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the first match

As seen in the IPL Time Table 2021 PDF, there are three venues for the second phase of the tournament - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The match timings, also mentioned in the IPL Schedule 2021 PDF, are 3:30 PM IST for afternoon matches and 7:30 PM IST for evening matches. Fans who have already downloaded the IPL 2021 Schedule will know the exact date and timing of all matches.

Also Read

You can get all IPL 2021 updates, news and ball-by-ball scorecards on Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee