IR-W vs PK-W Prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

The Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Australia Women, Pakistan Women, and Ireland Women kicked off on July 16. The series provides a good preparation for these teams ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The third game of the series sees the Ireland Women lock horns with Pakistan Women on Tuesday.

Ireland Women faced the Australian Women in their opening game of the series. It was a disappointing performance from them as they suffered a heavy loss. After being asked to bat first, the Irish batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were restricted to 99 in their 20 overs. The Australian Women chased down the total with ease with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan Women, too, faced the Australian Women in their first game. Only eight overs were possible as persistent rain washed out the remaining game. The Pakistan batters struggled and were reeling at 56/6 at the end of eight overs. They will have to put in a better performance against the hosts in their upcoming fixture.

Will Ireland Women (IR-W) beat Pakistan Women (PK-W)?

The Irish side was outplayed by the Southern Stars in their opening game of the Tri-Series. Their batters never got going after being asked to bat first as they only managed to score 99. Only four batters managed to get into double digits. They will have to be at their absolute best when they take the field on Tuesday against Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women’s opening game was washed out due to rain but they will have to be on their toes while facing the hosts in their next fixture. Their batters looked out of sorts against Australia Women and will have to step up while facing the Irish Women.

That said, Pakistan have plenty of experience on their side and it will prove to be an advantage while facing the hosts. They are thus expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Pakistan Women (PK-W) to win this encounter.

