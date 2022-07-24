IR-W vs PK-W Prediction: Who will win the 6th T20I?

Ireland (IR-W) and Pakistan (PK-W) will clash in the sixth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022, which also features Australia. The game will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on Sunday, July 24.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, haven't had a lot to do in the ongoing tri-series. Both their games against Meg Lanning's Australia couldn't take place after rain played spoilsport. In their previous outing against Ireland, they won by 13 runs (DLS Method).

The Women in Green will look to get some momentum under their belt before the Commonwealth Games gets underway in around a week. Captain Maroof needs to iron out the chinks in the team's armour before the mega event in Birmingham.

Ireland gave Pakistan a run for their money in their last completed match. Nida Dar was the 'Player of the Match' after she scored 26 and picked up an important wicket. Other players need to be on their mark as well.

Ireland are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate. They will want to secure a win and end their campaign on a positive note. They will go into the match after a 63-run defeat in their previous match against Australia.

Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath combined to hand Ireland a crushing defeat. Gaby Lewis played a handy knock against Pakistan last time around, and she'll look to put in a strong performance in the upcoming game as well.

Will Ireland (IR-W) beat Pakistan (PK-W)?

Pakistan (PK-W) will start the match as the firm favorites. However, Ireland may not be an easy opposition for Maroof and Co. by any means. The Irish bowlers have the potential to create trouble for Pakistan's batters.

Prediction: Pakistan (PK-W) to win.

