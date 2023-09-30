Irani Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Irani Cup is a prestigious first-class tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is an annual competition that pits the Rest of India team against the winners of Ranji Trophy for that particular season. The ROI side comprises in-form players from various states.

The tournament was inaugurated during the 1959-60 season to celebrate the completion of 25 years of the Ranji Trophy and was named in honor of the former BCCI president Zal R. Irani, who was part of the apex body since its inception in 1928 until 1970.

Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra will be hosting the Rest of India team in the Irani Cup at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on October 1. This match marks the resumption of 2023-24 domestic season.

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be captaining Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra with Hanuma Vihari taking over the leadership duties of the Rest of India team.

ROI boasts the likes of KS Bharat, who is currently the first-choice wicketkeeper for the national team in the longest format. Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sai Sudarshan, Rohan Kunnummal, Yash Dayal, and Navdeep Saini are the other players to watch out for.

Ranji Trophy champions will be bolstered with the return of Chesteshwar Pujara, who is back from his county stint. Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, and Arpit Vasavada are the other players to have a keen eye on.

The Rest of India(ROI) will enter the campaign as defending champions, having defeated Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs in last season's clash. They have lifted the silverware on 25 occasions while Ranji Trophy giants Mumbai have won the coveted trophy 12 times. The first and last appearance Saurashtra made in this competition was in the 2019-20 season when they lost to ROI by eight wickets.

Irani Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Rest of India vs Saurashtra, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, October 1 to 5, 9:30 AM

Irani Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Irani Cup 2023 will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The broadcast on TV will be available on Star Sports Network.

Irani Cup 2023: Full Squads

Rest of India:

Hanuma Vihari (c), KS Bharat (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, Shams Mulani, Sai Sudarshan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pulkit Narang, Saurabh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Deep, Rohan Kunnummal, Dhruv Jurel

Saurashtra:

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Devang Karamta.