Irani Cup 2023, Saurashtra vs Rest Of India: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 2023-24 domestic cricket season is set to kick off on Sunday, October 1, with the highly anticipated Irani Cup clash between Saurashtra and the Rest of India. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this contest.

Saurashtra earned their spot in this match by emerging victorious in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. In an exciting final, they triumphed over Bengal by a convincing nine-wicket margin.

Bengal managed to put up 174 runs in the first innings, with notable contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Porel. In reply, Saurashtra's first innings was marked by stellar batting performances as they amassed 404 runs. Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, and Chirag Jani all notched up half-centuries.

In response, Bengal could only muster 241 runs in their second innings, setting a meager target of 12 runs for Saurashtra, who achieved it with ease.

Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra side in the Irani Cup, and the presence of Cheteshwar Pujara adds to their formidable lineup. Arpit Vasavada, who stood out with 907 runs in the Ranji Trophy and won the Player of the Tournament award, is a key part of the team.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari is set to captain the Rest of India's squad, with prolific run-scorer Mayank Agarwal likely to open the innings. The team also features promising youngsters like Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Rohan Kunnummal, and B Sai Sudharsan.

Rest of India's pace attack comprises Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Akash Deep, and Vidwath Kaverappa. The spin department includes Saurabh Kumar, Shams Mulani, and Pulkit Narang.

Srikar Bharat and Dhruv Jurel are the wicket-keepers, with Bharat expected to take up the gloves in the Irani Cup.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Match Details

Match: Saurashtra vs Rest of India, One-Off Match, Irani Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 1-5, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is expected to be a batters' paradise. Historically, the average first innings score at this venue has been an impressive 339 runs.

Given the batting-friendly conditions, the team that wins the toss is likely to opt to bat first and aim to establish dominance right from the opening day of the Irani Cup.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Weather Report

Throughout the duration of this five-day Irani Cup encounter, the temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast indicates that it will be partly sunny and warm throughout all five days, with no chance of precipitation.

We should thus have ideal playing conditions for the match, with minimal weather disruptions anticipated.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai, Jay Gohil, Cheteshawar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Rest of India

Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, B Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Hanuma Vihari (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Match Prediction

With both teams boasting a lineup of match-winners, the Irani Cup promises to be a highly competitive contest between two formidable sides. The toss is likely to hold significant importance in determining the course of the game.

Given the favorable batting conditions and the quality of the batters in both squads, expect an exciting clash where the batters may dominate proceedings. Cricket enthusiasts are in for a thrilling contest, which we believe Rest of India might just edge.

Prediction: Rest of India to win the match.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema