Irani Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch MP vs ROI match in India

Irani Cup 2023 will start tomorrow (March 1), where last year's Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with Rest of India squad. Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2022 by defeating heavyweights Mumbai in the summit clash.

Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar, and Shubham Sharma shone for Madhya Pradesh in that match. All three batters scored a hundred in the first innings to set up MP's six-wicket victory.

It was a memorable season for the Madhya Pradesh team as they topped the Elite Group 'A' points table with two wins in three matches. Next, they recorded outright wins against Punjab (quarterfinals), Bengal (semifinals), and Mumbai (final) to take the championship home.

While Madhya Pradesh failed to defend their title successfully in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy 2022/23 season, the team still has a chance of winning a trophy in the Irani Cup 2023.

Big names like Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Navdeep Saini, and Saurabh Kumar are present in the Rest of India squad for this match.

Irani Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

Rest of India won the previous edition of the Irani Cup by defeating Saurashtra at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. The Irani Cup 2023 match between Madhya Pradesh and Rest of India will take place from March 1 to 5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

The start time for the match is 9:30 AM IST. Star Sports Network owns the rights to telecast and live stream this game in India. Fans can watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar website and application. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will telecast this match.

