When and where to watch Ireland vs South Africa T20I series?

The Ireland vs South Africa T20I series will start this Monday at The Village in Dublin. After drawing the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against higher-ranked South Africa, Ireland will look to continue in the same vein in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, Ireland and South Africa have never played a T20I match before. All of their previous battles happened in the ODI format.

The upcoming Ireland vs South Africa T20I series will help both teams finalize their team combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Ireland vs South Africa T20I series:

1st T20I - July 19, 8:30 PM IST, Dublin (4:00 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 22, 8:30 PM IST, Belfast (4:00 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 24, 8:30 PM IST, Belfast (4:00 PM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream Ireland vs South Africa T20I series in India

Simi Singh will be the player to watch out for in the Ireland vs South Africa T20I series. (Image Courtesy: Cricket Ireland)

Fans in India can watch the three matches of the Ireland vs South Africa T20I series on FanCode. The charges of the tour pass for the T20I series are ₹58.

However, there is an early bird offer on FanCode now that allows the fans to purchase the pass at ₹29 only.

SuperSport has acquired the rights to broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa T20I series in Sub-Saharan Africa, whereas fans in the US can watch the matches on Willow TV.

💯 not out to @SimiSingh147 - highest score by a no. 8 batter in ODI history!!

👏👏 pic.twitter.com/USCC7yMW3h — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 16, 2021

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

The US: Willow TV

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

It will be interesting to see which nation comes out on top in the first-ever Ireland vs South Africa T20I series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar