IRE v SA 2021: The Village, Malahide, Dublin pitch history and ODI records

Ireland will play their fourth series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League against South Africa in Dublin. The Village will play host to all three matches of this ODI series.

The start time for all games is 10:45 AM Local Time (3:15 PM IST). Although the Proteas are currently last in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, they will start as the favorites to win against Ireland.

The visitors have some big names like Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen in their squad, and the conditions in Dublin will assist the pacers and the batsmen.

With South Africa set to play three ODIs against Ireland at The Village, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous ODIs played on this ground.

Stadium name: The Village, Malahide

City: Dublin

ODI matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Highest individual score: 152 - Sharjeel Khan (PAK) vs Ireland, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs Ireland, 2016

Highest team score: 377/8 - Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 2016

Lowest team score: 82 - Ireland vs Pakistan, 2016

Highest successful run chase: 331/5 - West Indies vs Ireland, 2019

Average run rate: 5.51

Average 1st innings score: 261

Which Ireland players have performed well at The Village, Dublin?

William Porterfield has enjoyed batting in Dublin

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield has aggregated 315 runs in ten ODI innings at The Village. His highest ODI score at this venue is 112. Meanwhile, Barry McCarthy has scalped 13 wickets in seven ODI matches in Dublin.

Interestingly, South Africa have never played an ODI match at The Village. It will be interesting to see how the Proteas perform in this series.

