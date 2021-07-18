IRE v SA 2021: The Village, Malahide, Dublin pitch history and T20I records

After defeating Ireland in the final ODI in Dublin, South Africa will cross swords with the hosts at the same venue in the first match of their T20I series. Ireland and South Africa have never played a T20I against each other before.

The Village will play host to the first-ever T20 international between Ireland and South Africa. The visitors will start as the favorites to win the game as they recently defeated reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies on their home soil.

📝 MATCH REPORT



Despite a maiden century by Simi Singh, South Africa claim the third match of the series to draw series.





The conditions in Dublin will assist the batters and the fast bowlers. Fans should expect a high-scoring T20I match between Ireland and South Africa.

Before the two teams cross paths at The Village, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played in Dublin.

Stadium name: The Village, Malahide

City: Dublin

T20I matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest individual score: 127* - George Munsey (SCO) vs Netherlands, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs Ireland, 2018

Highest team score: 252/3 - Scotland vs Netherlands, 2019

Lowest team score: 70 - Ireland vs India, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 194/6 - Ireland vs Scotland, 2019

Average run rate: 8.15

Average 1st innings score: 162

Which Irish players have performed well in T20I matches at The Village, Malahide, Dublin?

Andy Balabirnie has a great record in Dublin. (Image Courtesy: Cricket Ireland)

Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie is the leading run-scorer from his team in T20I matches at The Village. He has scored 189 runs in seven T20I knocks on this ground.

All-rounder George Dockrell has scalped six wickets in six T20I matches in Dublin. His best figures on this ground are 3/23. It will be exciting to see how Balbirnie and Dockrell perform versus the Proteas.

Highest ODI opening partnership against Ireland

Fifth-highest opening stand for South Africa in ODIs

