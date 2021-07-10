IRE v SA head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

South Africa will play their second ODI series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League against Ireland, which starts in Dublin on Sunday. The Proteas have nine points in the new tournament so far, having played just one series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Irish team has played nine ODI matches in the Super League and has 20 points to its name. Both teams will have an opportunity to improve their position in the standings by performing well in the upcoming ODI series.

Fans should note that this is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations. So far, South Africa and Ireland have crossed swords in two one-off ODIs and three World Cup fixtures.

On that note, here's a look at their head-to-head stats before the series gets underway.

Ireland vs South Africa head-to-head stats

Rassie van der Dussen reveals what challenges the Proteas will be up against in Ireland

South Africa have never lost an ODI match against the Irish team. As mentioned earlier, the two teams have played five ODIs so far and the Proteas have emerged victorious on all five occasions.

The two sides have met once in Ireland before, where South Africa defeated the home side by 42 runs.

Ireland vs South Africa: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

🏏 Full focus ahead of the opening ODI against @cricketireland



Full focus ahead of the opening ODI against Ireland. Catch all the action LIVE on SuperSport 212 from Sunday, 11 July

South African skipper Temba Bavuma scored a century in the only ODI he has played against Ireland. Bavuma aggregated 113 runs off 123 deliveries at a strike rate of 91.86.

Kagiso Rabada bowled a decent spell of 1/22 in his only ODI appearance against Ireland. The right-arm pacer will hold the key to South Africa's success in the next three fixtures.

Ireland's Paul Stirling has played three ODIs against the Proteas, scoring 59 runs at an average of 19.66. His highest score against South Africa is 40.

Fast bowler Craig Young returned with figures of 3/81 in his only ODI against South Africa. He will try to better his economy rate in the upcoming games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee