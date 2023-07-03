IRE vs NEP Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland (IRE) and Nepal (NEP) are set to face each other in the seventh-place playoff of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, July 4. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Led by Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland were one of the favorites to advance to the World Cup to be played in India. But losses in their first three matches ended their dreams. Although they defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 133 runs in their last group game, it was all too late for them in the tournament.

On June 30, Ireland defeated the United States by six wickets in the seventh-place playoff semi-final 1. After opting to field first, Ireland bowled out the USA for 196 in 42.4 overs. Craig Young picked up three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for his team. Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Andy McBrine also picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Ireland chased down the target with 15.4 overs left in their innings. Paul Stirling scored 58 off 45 to take his team past the finish line.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, have shown a lot of promise. They defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by three wickets in the seventh-place playoff semi-final 2 on July 2.

Dipendra Singh Airee won the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 79 off 85 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - IRE vs NEP Prediction: Can Nepal beat Ireland?

Ireland will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They have played good cricket in their last two matches and are expected to carry their form against Nepal as well. Nepal will also be high on confidence after beating the UAE.

Prediction: Ireland to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

