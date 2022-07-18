IRE vs NZ Prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and New Zealand is set to commence on July 18 (Monday) at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

The preceding ODI series comprising of three matches was a close affair and though the visitors won it 3-0, Ireland drew them extremely close in each game.

The home team almost chased down 360-odd only to lose in the third ODI by one run.

Meanwhile, the T20 format brings a completely different challenge for both teams. Ireland are coming into this series after losing to India in the two-match T20I series last month.

However, they put a great fight, especially in the second game, falling short of the 226-run chase by just four runs. Harry Tector has been one of the best batters for them in the middle-overs in the limited-overs formats.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will continue to miss some of their regular players with Mitchell Santner leading the side. The likes of Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson will add some much needed experience into the squad.

New Zealand last played a T20I in November 2021 and performances in this series will certainly open the door for players to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Will Ireland beat New Zealand?

Ireland have come close to winning their last four international matches in limited-overs cricket. The team is well led by Andrew Balbirnie while Harry Tector, Paul Stirling and others are contributing well in their respective departments.

Ahead of the series, Connor Olphert has been ruled out and Fionn Hand has been included for the hosts, but that shouldn't worry them much in terms of forming their strongest playing XI.

While Ireland have been doing well consistently, New Zealand have somehow managed to get over the line on this tour. The Kiwis have enough firepower in their arsenal despite missing their key players and are clearly the favorites to win this encounter.

Expect New Zealand to win the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead recently.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

