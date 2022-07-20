IRE vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between Ireland and New Zealand will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday, July 20. The two teams are currently involved in a three-match series with the final game to be played on Friday (July 22).

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead after winning the first T20I by 31 runs. They put in a fantastic collective performance to continue their unbeaten run on this tour so far. The Kiwis will be keen to carry on their dominant display in this match as well.

Martin Guptill gave them a breezy start in the first T20I with a 12-ball 24 but was soon back in the hut. They also lost Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession as they were in trouble at 54/4 during the ninth over.

James Neesham and Glenn Phillips then put on a partnership to take the score to 100 before they lost the fifth wicket.

Michael Bracewell then joined Phillips as the duo put up another useful partnership. Phillips remained unbeaten on 69 off 52 deliveries, scoring seven boundaries and a six.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #IREvNZ Player of the Match in T20I 1 is @glenndominic159 ! A vital 69* from 52 balls with the team batting first and two catches. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3RHtim9 Player of the Match in T20I 1 is @glenndominic159! A vital 69* from 52 balls with the team batting first and two catches. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3RHtim9 #IREvNZ https://t.co/o6qw9agQWO

New Zealand eventually got to 173/8, which was above par at the venue. Joshua Little impressed for Ireland with figures of 4/35 while Mark Adair, George Dockrell and Curtis Campher were also amongst the wickets.

However, the hosts fell short in the chase and ended up on the losing side yet again. Ireland lost quick wickets at the top as their batters failed to stick around. They were reduced to 96/7 at one stage but managed to get to a respectable total of 142 in the end.

New Zealand put up a good team effort with the ball. Lockie Ferguson nabbed four wickets while James Neesham and Mitchell Santner picked up two apiece. Overall, it was a brilliant performance from the visitors in the first T20I.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #IREvNZ Strong start at Stormont! Lockie Ferguson leading the way with the ball taking 4-14 defending against @cricketireland . Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3RHtim9 Strong start at Stormont! Lockie Ferguson leading the way with the ball taking 4-14 defending against @cricketireland. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3RHtim9 #IREvNZ https://t.co/79GRa2l3uA

Can Ireland (IRE) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

Ireland will be disappointed with their batting in the opening T20I. They were never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets all the way through and failed to build partnerships when needed the most.

The hosts put New Zealand under pressure with the ball but once again, could not finish well and allowed the visitors to get to a good score in the end.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, will be confident going into the second T20I. They have been the better team throughout the tour and are expected to win the series in this match.

The hosts will have to put up a solid effort if they are to beat New Zealand and level the series, but the Kiwis are certainly favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

