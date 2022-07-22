IRE vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will face each other in the final game of the three-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday.

The Black Caps, captained by Mitchell Santner, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Ireland will look to avoid a clean-sweep and end with a consolation win.

On Wednesday, the visitors beat Ireland by 88 runs. After being put in to bat first, New Zealand racked up a competitive score of 179-4. Martin Guptill struggled, but Finn Allen's 29-ball 35 got the visitors going.

Thereafter, Dane Cleaver took charge and scored an unbeaten 55-ball 78 with the help of five fours and four sixes. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with useful scores. Craig Young and Joshua Little picked up two wickets apiece for Ireland. Mark Adair and George Dockrell couldn't get a wicket but gave only 48 runs off seven overs.

In their run chase, Ireland never get going and were bowled out for 91 in 13. overs. Paul Stirling got off to a flier with a 15-ball knock of 21, but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Mark Adair scored 27 runs at the death to salvage some pride, but the damage was already done. Michael Bracewell became only the third New Zealander, after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to get a hat-trick in T20Is. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Jacob Duffy picked up two wickets apiece to complement him well.

Will Ireland (IRE) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

New Zealand vs Netherlands - 1st T20

Ireland played brilliantly in the ODI series but have looked indifferent in the T20I series. While their bowlers have done a reasonable job, their batters haven't stepped up to the challenge. NZ are expected to win again and take the series 3-0.

Prediction: NZ to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Paul Stirling score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far