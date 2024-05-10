IRE vs PAK 2024: Castle Avenue, Dublin pitch history and T20I records

Castle Avenue will host a three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan, starting today (May 10). Pakistan and Ireland are in the same group for T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, this series will help both teams understand each other's strength and weaknesses before the mega event.

The three-match series will end on May 14. Interestingly, Cricket Ireland has allotted matches to Castle Avenue, which is not a regular venue for men's international matches.

This ground has hosted only three men's T20Is. Here's a look at the venue's pitch history and T20I records.

Castle Avenue, Dublin T20I records

This venue has hosted three T20Is, with the team winning the toss emerging victorious in the game once. The last time a T20I was played on this ground was back on August 29, 2021.

Here is a list of some crucial stats and numbers which fans should know from previous T20Is played at this venue:

T20I matches played: 3

Won by teams batting first: 1

Won by teams batting second: 2

Highest team total: 153/3 - IRE vs ZIM, 2021

Lowest team total: 114/9 - IRE vs ZIM, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 153/3 - IRE vs ZIM, 2021

Highest individual score: 60 - Kevin O'Brien (IRE) vs ZIM, 2021

Best bowling figures: 3/20 - Shane Getkate (IRE) vs ZIM, 2021

Average first innings score: 132

Castle Avenue, Dublin pitch report

The IRE vs PAK pitch report will be live on the host broadcaster's platform before the toss. In the three T20Is played at this venue, the average first-innings score has been 132, which shows that the batters have not had the best time on this ground.

Pakistan have a stellar bowling lineup. Hence, if Ireland bat first, the home side might struggle to put up a big score.

Castle Avenue, Dublin last T20I match

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the previous T20I on this ground. Opener Kevin O'Brien's half-century helped Ireland chase down a 153-run target. Earlier in the match, medium pacer Shane Getkate's three-wicket haul kept Zimbabwe down to 152/5.

The batters hit a total of seven sixes in that T20I match between Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Here's a short summary of the IRE vs ZIM game:

Brief Scores: ZIM 152/5 (Milton Shumba 46*, Shane Getkate 3/20) lost to IRE 153/3 (Kevin O'Brien 60, Ryan Burl 2/24) by 7 wickets.

