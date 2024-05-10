IRE vs PAK Telecast Channel: Where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series live

The first match of the Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series will be held tonight in Dublin. It is the opening game of a three-match series, with the next two matches scheduled to take place on May 12 and 14.

Ireland have never won a T20I match against Pakistan before. The last time these two teams battled in a T20I match was back in T20 World Cup 2009, where Kamran Akmal's 57-run knock helped Pakistan register a comfortable 39-run victory.

This is the first-ever T20I bilateral series between Ireland and Pakistan. Big names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Lorcan Tucker, and Curtis Campher will be in action during this series.

Ahead of the opening T20I in Dublin, here's a glance at the schedule and broadcast details for the Ireland vs Pakistan series.

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series 2024 schedule (Match timings in IST)

The first T20I of this series will start at 7:00 pm IST tonight, while the other two T20Is are scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST. All three matches will be hosted by Dublin's Castle Avenue.

Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I: May 10, Dublin, 7.00 pm IST

2nd T20I: May 12, Dublin, 2.00 pm IST

3rd T20I: May 14, Dublin, 2.00 pm IST

IRE vs PAK Telecast Channel list

FanCode has acquired the rights to stream the Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series live in India. Fans can purchase the pass to watch one live at ₹25, and the entire tour pass is available for ₹69.

Users already having a monthly or annual subscription can watch the three T20I matches live under that plan. TNT Sports owns the rights to broadcast the games live in the UK and Ireland, while in Pakistan, the series will be available on Tapmad and Ten Sports.

Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: FanCode (Live streaming)

Pakistan: Tapmad and Ten Sports

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

MENA Countries: Etisalat

Bangladesh: Toffee and Nagorik TV.

