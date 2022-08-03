IRE vs SA Prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

Ireland (IRE) and South Africa (SA) are set to face each other in a two-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday (August 3) at the County Ground in Bristol. Both teams have played quite a few T20 matches over the last few months and this series too is important given that the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to be played later this year in Australia.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, last played a T20I series against New Zealand where they suffered a 0-3 whitewash. The Kiwis exposed a lot of flaws in Ireland's team across all departments, which must have been a harsh reality check for the Irish boys. They will be hoping to make amends in this series and make the most of the opportunity to face yet another top member nation this summer.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been in great form of late when it comes to the T20Is. They drew the five-match series against India 2-2 and then defeated the Jos Buttler-led England side in the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. The Proteas will draw a lot of confidence from these two away wins.

While the Proteas remain the favorites to win this series, they will be wary of the threat Ireland possesses, especially after the way they ran India close while chasing a 220+ target.

Will Ireland (IRE) beat South Africa (SA) in the first T20I?

Ireland will feel hard done by if they don’t manage to win at least one game this summer. This is the first time they have faced three top member nations in a season and have played some exciting cricket. However, big losses against New Zealand must have hurt them and they would be keen to put their best foot forward in this series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their good work in the format. Their players - Reeza Hendricks, De Kock, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw - have been in good touch with the bat. Even on the bowling front, the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, among others, have done well consistently, which puts them in good stead coming into this series.

However, they will not take Ireland lightly who, on their day, have the potential to beat any top team, especially in the T20 format.

Prediction: South Africa are the favorites to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the 1st T20I between IRE and SA? Ireland South Africa 7 votes so far