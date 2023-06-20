IRE vs SCO Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland (SCO) and Scotland (SCO) are set to lock horns in Match No. 7 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesday, June 21. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Ireland, captained by Andrew Balbirnie, are in a precarious position in the tournament. Having lost to Oman by five wickets in their previous match, another defeat will severely dent will dent their hopes of advancing to the Super 6.

Against Oman, Ireland put up a decent score of 281 for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. George Dockrell stayed not out on 91 runs off 89 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Harry Tector also chipped in with a handy contribution, having scored 52 off 82.

Later, Oman chased down the target with 11 balls left in their innings. Joshua Little and Mark Adair picked up two wickets apiece, but their efforts went in vain. Ireland will desperately want to shed the disappointment of the loss against Oman and get themselves on the board at the earliest.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, have a strong squad at their disposal. The skipper himself is a prolific run-scorer for his team and will need to play a big part. George Munsey and Matthew Cross need to bring forth all their experience.

Alasdair Evans and Safyaan Sharif are expected to be the first-choice bowlers for Scotland. Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, and Michael Leask are the spin-bowling options.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, IRE vs SCO Prediction: Can Ireland make a comeback?

While Ireland lost their first match, they have the ingredients to make a comeback in the tournament. Scotland have experience in their ranks but Ireland may just end up overpowering them.

Prediction: Ireland to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

