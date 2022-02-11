IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - February 11th, 2022

The opening game of the Oman Quadrungular T20 series will see Ireland square off against UAE on February 11 in Oman. Both teams have had game time in recent times as they look to get an early lead in the series. With exciting players in both teams, a cracker of a contest should ensue.

The four teams participating in the series are Ireland, UAE, Nepal and hosts Oman. Each team will face each other once. The Aa Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host all the games.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team for the game between Ireland and UAE.

#3 Chirag Suri (UAE)

The right-handed opening batter from the UAE has been in good form recently. He scored a scintillating century against Oman in the first ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

He scored 165 runs in three games, and will look to carry continue that form in the Oman Quadrangular T20I series. Suri can hold the innings from one end, making him a good pick as captain of your Dream11 side.

#2 Curtis Campher (IRE)

Curtis Campher is an Irish all-rounder who made news for picking four wickets in as many deliveries in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed middle-order batter has scored some vital runs for his team in the past, and can score big when the need be.

The medium-pacer bowls economical spells. He can provide breakthroughs for his team, and earn you points with both bat and ball, making him a must-pick in your fantasy side.

#1 Paul Stirling (IRE)

The dashing Irish opener is in rich form coming into the Oman Quadrangular T20I series. Paul Stirling, along with Alex Hales, scored big in the PSL, and is arriving with a lot of confidence. His strokeplay is a treat to watch when he’s on song, and it could be a task for the UAE bowlers to stop him if he gets going.

The right-handed batter is handy with his off-breaks, and can be used as a part-timer. Batting has been Stirling’s strength for the past few years, so it won’t be a surprise if he gives Ireland a quick start at the top of the order.

