IRE vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland (IRE) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to face each other in Match No.20 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, June 27. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, are already out of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. A lot was expected of them since they showed plenty of promise over the last 12 months. However, the Irish team flattered to deceive big time despite having some big talents.

Having lost all three of their matches, Ireland are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.007. They will go into the match after losing to Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka by 133 runs.

After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 326, Ireland were bowled out for 192 runs in 31 overs. A number of their batters got starts, but only one of them was able to go on and score big. Wanindu Hasaranga’s five-wicket haul ripped them apart.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, have also been pretty disappointing. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.071 thanks to losses in all three of their matches thus far.

They lost to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by 111 runs in their previous match on June 23. After being asked to chase down 283, UAE folded for 171 in 35.3 overs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, IRE vs UAE Prediction: Can Ireland finish their campaign on a high?

Ireland will go into the match as favorites. Balbirnie’s men have been disappointing, but they will look to finish their campaign on a positive note. UAE will also look to salvage some pride in their last Group match.

Prediction: Ireland to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

