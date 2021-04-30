Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ninth edition of the Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup will see a total of four teams competing against each other for the prestigious trophy.

Previously, the tournament had only three teams taking part. But this time Cricket Ireland has come up with a new structure that has included a fourth team.

The sides that are going to play at the Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup this year are North West Warriors, Northern Knights, Leinster Lightning, and the Munster Reds. The league will include two round-robin series, allowing each team a total of six matches.

Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021 starts on the first of May with the final game to be played on the 15th of June. George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine and Harry Tector will be leading their respective teams.

Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021 will be played at six different venues - Pembroke, Eglinton, North Down, Stormont, Bread and MCU Region.

Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

May 1, Saturday

Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

May 4, Tuesday

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

May 5, Thursday

North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

May 16, Sunday

Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

May 18, Tuesday

Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

May 20, Thursday

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

May 21, Friday

North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

May 22, Saturday

Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

May 25, Tuesday

North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

May 27, Thursday

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

June 10, Thursday

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021: Live-streaming details

Cricket Ireland YouTube channel will live-stream all matches of the tournament.

Ireland Inter Provincial Limited Over Cup 2021: Squads

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher (c), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.