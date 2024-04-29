Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2024 is the domestic T20 cricket tournament organized by Cricket Ireland. It will be the 12th edition of the tournament and will start on Wednesday, May 1.

The four-team event will conclude on Tuesday, September 10. Each team will face the other three teams on three occasions in the tournament. This edition of the tournament has 18 matches scheduled. The team that finishes at the top of the points table will be declared the winner. Belfast, Dublin, Bready, Wicklow, Cork, and Eglinton are the six venues that will host the 18 matches this season.

The four teams that are a part of this tournament are: Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds, Northern Knights, and North West Warriors. The Leinster Lightning are the most successful team in the history of the tournament and have won the trophy on seven occasions. The North West Warriors and the Northern Knights have won the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy two times each. Munster Reds debuted during the 2017 edition of the tournament and are yet to win.

Northern Knights are the defending champions. They won four out of nine matches last season and lost just a single game. They finished at the top of the points table.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 1

Match 1 - Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 3:30 PM

Match 2 - Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 2

Match 3 - Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 3:30 PM

Match 4 - Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 5 - North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 3:30 PM

Match 6 - Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 8

Match 7 - Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Match 8 - Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21

Match 9 - North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 28

Match 10 - Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 11 - Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 3:30 PM

Match 12 - Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 7

Match 13 - Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 14

Match 14 - North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 21

Match 15 - Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 28

Match 16 - Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, September 4

Match 17 - North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, September 10

Match 18 - Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, 8:00 PM

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2024: Full Squads

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Philippus le Roux, Tim Tector, Chris DeFreitas, Gavin Hoey, George Dockrell (c), John McNally, Mikey O'Reilly, Seamus Lynch, Adam Rosslee (wk), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Amish Sidhu, Barry McCarthy, Byron McDonough, David Delany, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Sam Harbinson

Munster Reds

Brandon Kruger, Liam McCarthy, Matt Ford, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Jordan Neill, Ryan Joyce, Peter Moor (c) &(wk), Ryan Hunter (wk), Alistair Frost, Ben White, Josh Manley, Matthew Weldon, Mike Frost, Sean McNicholl, Tyrone Kane, Zubair Khan

North West Warriors

Cameron Melly, Gavin Roulston, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (c), Jared Wilson, Liam Doherty, Robbie Millar, Scott MacBeth, Shane Getkate, Trent McKeegan, Stephen Doheny (wk), Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Harry Zimmermann, Ryan MacBeth

Northern Knights

Benjamin Calitz, Jake Egan, James McCollum, Matthew Humphreys, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Sam Topping, Cade Carmichael, Cian Robertson, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair (c), Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom, Thomas Mayes, Tyron Koen

