Ireland Tri-Nation series: Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets in the final league match 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
161   //    16 May 2019, 00:22 IST

Paul Stirling's 130 in vain as Ireland lost the final league match by six wickets
Paul Stirling's 130 in vain as Ireland lost the final league match by six wickets

Bangladesh ended the league stage with a convincing win over Ireland by six wickets at Clontarf on Wednesday.

Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss and decided to bat first. It was not a great start for the hosts as McCollum was dismissed cheaply for 5 runs by Rubel Hossain. Andrew Balbirine played some lovely strokes while Paul Stirling showed positive intent. At the end of 10 overs, Ireland wer 53 for 1.

After the power play overs, Andrew Balbirine was dismissed for 20 runs. William Porterfield came to the crease and steadied the Ireland innings with Paul Stirling. Stirling reached his fifty off 51 balls while Porterfield took time to settle before reaching his fifty off 70 balls. When things looking good for Ireland, William Porterfield was dismissed for 94.

After the wicket of William Porterfield, Paul Stirling reached his century off 127 balls. In the last 10 overs, Bangladesh bowlers made a strong comeback by taking 6 wickets for 99 runs. Abu Jayed was the pick of bowlers with 5 for 58 in 9 overs. Ireland posted 292 for 8 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 293 runs to win, Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das provided a flying start to the team. At the end of 10 overs, both openers took them to 53 for 0. After the power play overs, Das and Tamim continued to play with positive intent. The left-handed batsman reached his fifty off 46 balls and then Liton Das too reached his milestone off 47 balls.

Boyd Rankin got the breakthrough by dismissing Tamim Iqbal for 57 runs. Tamim and Liton Das added 117 in 16.4 overs. Das and experienced Shakib put up another good partnership adding 43 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Shakib suffered a side strain and had to retired hurt at 50. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah made the batting look easy adding 64 runs for the 3rd wicket. Rahim was dismissed for 35 runs by Rankin. Mahmudullah and Mossadek added 54 runs for the 4th wicket. In the end, Bangladesh won the match by six wickets with 42 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 294 for 4 in 43 overs (Liton Das 76, Tamim Iqbal 57, Rankin 2/48) beat Ireland 292 for 8 in 50 overs (Paul Stirling 130, William Porterfield 94, Abu Jayed 5/58) by 6 wickets.

Tags:
Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Ireland Cricket Tamim Iqbal William Porterfield
