Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Afghanistan will face each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday (August 11). All the matches are set to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Hosts Ireland won the opening T20I of the series, riding a brilliant knock from skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

Ireland finally managed to snap their losing streak this summer despite coming close to victory on several occasions. They threatened to beat India, New Zealand (in ODIs) and South Africa as well but couldn’t get over the line even once. However, they managed to trump Afghanistan in the series opener to finally taste success.

Afghanistan opted to bat and posted a decent total of 168 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Usman Ghani was the star with the bat for them, while Ibrahim Zadran played a quick cameo of 29 runs to propel the team’s score.

In reply, Ireland started well with their openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie adding 61 runs in less than eight overs. The latter smashed a brilliant half-century and was well complemented by Lorcan Tucker, who chipped in with 50 runs. Things got close in the end but with seven wickets in hand, the Irish side were always in control of the chase and got over the line with one ball to spare.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan tour of Ireland, 2022

Time and Venue: August 11, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Ireland vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at the venue witnessed a decent battle between bat and ball. A score of around 170 seemed to be almost enough before Ireland got home in the final over. Teams will prefer bowling first on this wicket.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

While there is no chance of rain during the match, the temperature is expected to be around 25-28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 46% which sholdn’t be a problem for the visitors.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Ireland

Ireland have finally tasted success in this summer, winning the first game. They are unlikely to make any changes unless there are fitness issues.

Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan have played international cricket after a bit of a gap but they fared decently under the leadership of Mohammad Nabi. The visitors might not make any changes to the playing XI after a single loss.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Ireland managed to win their first game this summer the other evening and will be keen to continue their winning streak. It goes without saying that they will be eager to notch up back-to-back wins and be consistent.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be disappointed that they couldn’t defend a near-par total. Their bowlers will have to support Rashid Khan as oppositions are not taking any chances against him and attacking other bowlers. A better effort from the rest of the bowlers might help them to level the series.

Prediction: Afghanistan are expected to win this encounter.

Ireland vs Afghanistan channel list and live streaming details

Live Streaming - Fancode

