Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The first of the three-match ODI series between Ireland and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 9. The match will take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

The Irish team needs to win all the matches of the series if they wish to secure a place in the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place later this year in India. A lot of onus will be on the likes of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie to step up and take the team forward against a comparatively stronger Bangladesh team.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have announced a full-strength squad including the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. The team have already secured a place in the ODI World Cup and this will be a good test for them to prepare themselves ahead of the tournament.

Both teams will be looking to start the series on a high with a win in the opening game.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Ireland vs Bangladesh in England

Date and Time: May 9, 2022, Tuesday, 03:15 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Ireland vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is expected to offer a neutral surface for the game that will give an equal chance to both batters and bowlers to make a mark in the game. The seamers are expected to generate some sideways movement early on, while the batters can play their shots once the ball gets a bit old.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There are high chances of rain on the match-day in Chelmsford, with the temperatures expected to range between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The Irish team will find familiar conditions in England and are expected to make the most out of it. However, Bangladesh looks like a more balanced side on paper in both departments and will start the series as firm favourites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the first ODI match.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

