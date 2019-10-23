Ireland vs Canada live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Canada are undefeated in the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019.

The only Test-playing nation taking part in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019, Ireland will look to end the undefeated run of team Canada when they lock horns with them in the 25th match of the tournament. This Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the top position on the points table at stake.

Canada have played good cricket in this tournament as they have beaten Jersey and Nigeria by handsome margins in their first two matches. On the other hand, Ireland had defeated Hong Kong in their opening match before losing to the hosts, U.A.E. in the second game. The Gary Wilson-led side, however, bounced back with a 35-runs victory over Oman in the succeeding fixture.

Shifting our focus to the star players who will be in action today, Ireland's Paul Stirling will look to retain his position at the top of the batsmen's leader-board with a good performance at the top. On the other hand, Canada's Nitish Kumar will try to grab the eyeballs with a solid innings in this match. In the bowling department, the focus will be on Mark Adair and Jeremy Gordon.

Squads:

Canada (From): Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal(c), Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Abraash Khan, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Hamza Tariq(w), Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga, Srimantha Wijeratne

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson(w/c), Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Craig Young

The Ireland vs Canada match will start at 3:40 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.

