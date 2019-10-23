×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ireland vs Canada live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
51   //    23 Oct 2019, 13:15 IST

Canada are undefeated in the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019
Canada are undefeated in the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019.

The only Test-playing nation taking part in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019, Ireland will look to end the undefeated run of team Canada when they lock horns with them in the 25th match of the tournament. This Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the top position on the points table at stake.

For live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary, click here

Canada have played good cricket in this tournament as they have beaten Jersey and Nigeria by handsome margins in their first two matches. On the other hand, Ireland had defeated Hong Kong in their opening match before losing to the hosts, U.A.E. in the second game. The Gary Wilson-led side, however, bounced back with a 35-runs victory over Oman in the succeeding fixture.

Shifting our focus to the star players who will be in action today, Ireland's Paul Stirling will look to retain his position at the top of the batsmen's leader-board with a good performance at the top. On the other hand, Canada's Nitish Kumar will try to grab the eyeballs with a solid innings in this match. In the bowling department, the focus will be on Mark Adair and Jeremy Gordon.

Squads:

Canada (From): Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal(c), Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Abraash Khan, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Hamza Tariq(w), Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga, Srimantha Wijeratne

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson(w/c), Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Craig Young

The Ireland vs Canada match will start at 3:40 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.



Tags:
ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 Ireland Cricket Canada Cricket Gary Wilson Paul Stirling Live Commentary
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Match 1 | Fri, 18 Oct
SGP 168/6 (20.0 ov)
SCO 166/9 (20.0 ov)
Singapore won by 2 runs
SGP VS SCO live score
Match 3 | Fri, 18 Oct
NED 166/4 (20.0 ov)
KEN 136/8 (20.0 ov)
Netherlands won by 30 runs
NED VS KEN live score
Match 2 | Fri, 18 Oct
HK 153/5 (20.0 ov)
IRE 155/2 (17.2 ov)
Ireland won by 8 wickets
HK VS IRE live score
Match 4 | Fri, 18 Oct
UAE 108/9 (20.0 ov)
OMAN 109/3 (18.2 ov)
Oman won by 7 wickets
UAE VS OMAN live score
Match 5 | Sat, 19 Oct
BER 89/10 (17.2 ov)
PNG 90/0 (10.2 ov)
Papua New Guinea won by 10 wickets
BER VS PNG live score
Match 8 | Sat, 19 Oct
SCO 170/6 (20.0 ov)
KEN 139/8 (20.0 ov)
Scotland won by 31 runs
SCO VS KEN live score
Match 7 | Sat, 19 Oct
NED 140/6 (20.0 ov)
NAM 96/10 (19.0 ov)
Netherlands won by 44 runs
NED VS NAM live score
Match 6 | Sat, 19 Oct
JER 184/4 (20.0 ov)
NGA 115/7 (20.0 ov)
Jersey won by 69 runs
JER VS NGA live score
Match 9 | Sat, 19 Oct
IRE 125/10 (20.0 ov)
UAE 129/5 (17.0 ov)
United Arab Emirates won by 5 wickets
IRE VS UAE live score
Match 11 | Sun, 20 Oct
CAN 176/5 (20.0 ov)
JER 123/10 (17.0 ov)
Canada won by 53 runs
CAN VS JER live score
Match 10 | Sun, 20 Oct
PNG 197/7 (20.0 ov)
NAM 116/10 (17.1 ov)
Papua New Guinea won by 81 runs
PNG VS NAM live score
Match 13 | Sun, 20 Oct
HK 102/10 (20.0 ov)
OMAN 106/3 (17.3 ov)
Oman won by 7 wickets
HK VS OMAN live score
Match 12 | Sun, 20 Oct
BER 149/7 (20.0 ov)
SGP 152/5 (19.3 ov)
Singapore won by 5 wickets
BER VS SGP live score
Match 14 | Mon, 21 Oct
SCO 146/6 (20.0 ov)
PNG 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Scotland won by 4 runs
SCO VS PNG live score
Match 17 | Mon, 21 Oct
KEN 138/4 (20.0 ov)
BER 93/10 (18.5 ov)
Kenya won by 45 runs
KEN VS BER live score
Match 16 | Mon, 21 Oct
IRE 183/3 (20.0 ov)
OMAN 148/9 (20.0 ov)
Ireland won by 35 runs
IRE VS OMAN live score
Match 15 | Mon, 21 Oct
HK 116/7 (20.0 ov)
UAE 118/2 (15.1 ov)
United Arab Emirates won by 8 wickets
HK VS UAE live score
Match 18 | Mon, 21 Oct
CAN 159/7 (20.0 ov)
NGA 109/8 (20.0 ov)
Canada won by 50 runs
CAN VS NGA live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
NAM 159/6 (20.0 ov)
SCO 135/8 (20.0 ov)
Namibia won by 24 runs
NAM VS SCO live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
JER 147/10 (20.0 ov)
UAE 112/10 (19.2 ov)
Jersey won by 35 runs
JER VS UAE live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
SGP 101/10 (18.5 ov)
NED 104/5 (16.3 ov)
Netherlands won by 5 wickets
SGP VS NED live score
Match 23 | Today
NGA 71/10 (19.5 ov)
OMAN 72/3 (7.0 ov)
Oman won by 7 wickets
NGA VS OMAN live score
Match 22 | Today
BER 106/9 (20.0 ov)
NAM 111/4 (13.1 ov)
Namibia won by 6 wickets
BER VS NAM live score
Match 25 | Today, 03:40 PM
Ireland
Canada
IRE VS CAN preview
Match 24 | Today, 03:40 PM
Singapore
Kenya
SGP VS KEN preview
Match 26 | Today, 09:00 PM
Hong Kong
Jersey
HK VS JER preview
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Netherlands
Papua New Guinea
NED VS PNG preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
United Arab Emirates
Nigeria
UAE VS NGA preview
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 03:40 PM
Hong Kong
Canada
HK VS CAN preview
Match 31 | Tomorrow, 09:00 PM
Scotland
Bermuda
SCO VS BER preview
Match 32 | Fri, 25 Oct, 11:30 AM
Ireland
Jersey
IRE VS JER preview
Match 32 | Fri, 25 Oct, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Singapore
PNG VS SGP preview
Match 33 | Fri, 25 Oct, 03:40 PM
Namibia
Kenya
NAM VS KEN preview
Match 34 | Fri, 25 Oct, 09:00 PM
Oman
Canada
OMAN VS CAN preview
Match 35 | Sat, 26 Oct, 11:30 AM
Ireland
Nigeria
IRE VS NGA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 26 Oct, 03:40 PM
Netherlands
Bermuda
NED VS BER preview
Match 37 | Sat, 26 Oct, 09:00 PM
Namibia
Singapore
NAM VS SGP preview
Match 39 | Sun, 27 Oct, 11:30 AM
Hong Kong
Nigeria
HK VS NGA preview
Match 38 | Sun, 27 Oct, 11:30 AM
Papua New Guinea
Kenya
PNG VS KEN preview
Match 40 | Sun, 27 Oct, 03:40 PM
Oman
Jersey
OMAN VS JER preview
Match 41 | Sun, 27 Oct, 03:40 PM
Scotland
Netherlands
SCO VS NED preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Oct, 09:00 PM
United Arab Emirates
Canada
UAE VS CAN preview
Qualifying Play Off 1 | Tue, 29 Oct, 03:40 PM
A2
B3
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifying Play Off 2 | Tue, 29 Oct, 09:00 PM
A3
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifying Play Off 3 | Wed, 30 Oct, 03:40 PM
A4
Qualifying PO1 Loser
TBA VS TBA preview
| Wed, 30 Oct, 09:00 PM
B4
Qualifying PO2 Loser
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play Off | Thu, 31 Oct, 03:40 PM
5th Place
6th Place
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 1 | Fri, 01 Nov, 03:40 PM
B1
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 01 Nov, 09:00 PM
A1
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play Off | Sat, 02 Nov, 03:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sat, 02 Nov, 09:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us