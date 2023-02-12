Ireland vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Ireland Women will face England Women in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Boland Park in Paarl will be hosting this exciting Group B contest.

This will be Ireland Women’s opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2023. They are having a very good time in the shortest format. They lost a close-fought contest against Sri Lanka Women in their first warm-up fixture and beat the mighty Australia Women in their next warm-up game. They will be riding with confidence after that win.

Laura Delany will be leading the Irish side in the World Cup. They have some exciting players in Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron and they will be looking to step up in the global event. They will have to be at their absolute best while facing England Women on Monday.

England Women, meanwhile, faced West Indies Women in their first game. A solid all-round effort saw them beat the Caribbean side to get off to a winning start to the tournament. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets with the ball as it helped them restrict West Indies Women to 135/7. Contributions from their batters saw them chase down the total comfortably. They got across the line in the 15th over to win the game by seven wickets.

Ireland Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs England Women, Match 6, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 13 2023, Monday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Ireland Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Boland Park is a balanced track. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this track as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. We may see the batters target the pacers.

Ireland Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature in Paarl expected to range between 18 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

The Irish side will be hoping to start the T20 World Cup on a winning note.

Probable XI

Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Sophie MacMahon

England Women

Expect the English side to field the same XI that featured against West Indies Women.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Ireland Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Ireland Women defeated the defending champions in their warm-up game and will be looking to emulate the performance while facing the English side who won their opening game.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs England Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : Sophia Dunkley to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes