Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand will square off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 20. The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand registered a 31-run win in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Courtesy of an unbeaten 69 from Glenn Phillips, they posted a challenging total of 173 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Martin Guptill, James Neesham and Michael Bracewell made some key contributions as well.

Joshua Little was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, recording figures of 4/35 while Mark Adair picked up a couple of wickets as well.

The Irish bowlers started well as they had reduced the visitors to 54/4 in the ninth over. However, the visitors recovered well to eventually post a match-winning total on the board.

In the second innings, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were never in the chase all the way through. They were reduced to 98/7 before being bowled out for 142 in 18.2 overs, failing to bat out their complete quota of overs.

Curtis Campher (29) and Mark Adair (25) were the only significant contributors for them with the bat as the rest struggled to get going. The Irish side will require a much-better effort from their batters going into the second match of the series.

Lockie Ferguson picked up four wickets for the Kiwis and was the pick of the bowlers. James Neesham and Mitchell Santner chipped in with two scalps each as the visitors continued their dominant run on this tour so far.

They will aim for another win to seal the T20I series as well. The hosts, on the other hand, will need to win this contest to draw level and take the series to a decider.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 20, 2022, Wednesday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Ireland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature and will provide equal support to both the batters and bowlers. The fast bowlers will have some movement to work with early on but batters will be able to play their strokes once they spend time on the surface.

The average first innings total on this ground is 151.

Ireland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will be around the 14 to 19 degrees Celsius mark for the entire day.

Ireland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tractor, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand backed up their 3-0 success in the ODI series with another impressive win in the first T20I, thanks to a solid all-round display.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be keen to win the second match and keep the series alive.

Ireland failed to show up with the bat in the first match and will have to do better. They had the Kiwis under pressure with the ball as well but failed to build on the same which eventually cost them the match.

Overall, the visitors are favorites to win this match and seal the T20I series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Ireland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

