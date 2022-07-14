Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand will cross swords in the third and final match of their ODI series on Friday. The Village in Dublin will play host to this contest.

After a thrilling win in the series opener, New Zealand registered another tight win in the second ODI to seal the series 2-0. They won with three wickets to spare to take an unassailable lead. Michael Bracewell was adjudged the "Player of the Match" for the second consecutive game after rescuing the Kiwis with the bat once again.

New Zealand lost two wickets in the very first two balls of their 217-run chase. Finn Allen and skipper Tom Latham then struck half-centuries to bring them back into the game.

However, New Zealand fumbled multiple times in the chase. Bracewell scored an unbeaten 40-ball 42 to eventually see them over the line in 38.1 overs to seal the series.

Another win for the Kiwis! @braceyourself10 ends the chase comfortably with a steady 42* (40).

Ireland fought the ball as they had the visitors in early trouble. Mark Adair and Simi Singh picked up two wickets each, but the hosts simply did not have enough runs on the board to play with.

Their batting let them down as they were bowled out for a mere 216. They were reduced to 126 for the loss of six wickets at one point. Thanks to a magnificent 61-ball 74 from George Dockrell, they pushed their total over the 200-run mark.

New Zealand will aim for a 3-0 whitewash while Ireland will be eager to salvage some pride and win the final ODI.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, Tuesday, 03:15 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Ireland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been good for batting, though the quicker bowlers will be assisted with some swing early on. Batters will be able to play their shots freely once they take their time and settle in.

The team that wins the toss should opt to bowl first.

Ireland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark for the entire day.

Ireland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #IREvNZ Hear from @FinnAllen32 about developing his approach to One Day cricket and batting with skipper @Tomlatham2 Hear from @FinnAllen32 about developing his approach to One Day cricket and batting with skipper @Tomlatham2. #IREvNZ https://t.co/X2wYS53WMz

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand will have momentum on their side heading into this game having won the series 2-0 already. Despite finding themselves in difficult situations at times, they have found ways to win.

Ireland, meanwhile, have been competitive but have not put up an all-round display in this series. Consequently, New Zealand are favorites to complete a whitewash by winning the final ODI.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this clash.

Ireland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

