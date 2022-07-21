Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand will lock horns in the final game of their three-match T20I series on Friday, July 22, at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast. The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating Andrew Balbirnie and Co. by 88 runs on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat first, the visitors scored 179-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Dane Cleaver scored an unbeaten 55-ball 78 with five fours and four sixes. Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips, the hero for New Zealand in the second game, chipped in with useful scores. Craig Young and Joshua Little picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Thereafter, Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up three wickets apiece to thwart Ireland. In the process, Bracewell became only the third New Zealander, after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take a hat-trick in T20Is, Jacob Duffy accounted for two wickets.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 22, 2022, Friday; 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Belfast was sporting in the previous game and is not expected to be any different on Friday. Pacers are likely to get assistance from the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now, and the weather is expected to be pleasant. The temperature is expected to be around the 20-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity should be in the 40s.

Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tucker, George Dockrell, Hume, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Prediction

New Zealand are firm favourites to win the match and take the series 3-0. However, they shouldn't underestimate Ireland, who can give the best of teams a run for their money.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

