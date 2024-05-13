Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Ireland will take on Pakistan in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, May 14, at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the third T20I will decide where the series will go.

Ireland won the first T20I by five wickets after chasing down the target of 183 runs on the penultimate delivery. Andrew Balbirnie scored 77 runs off 55 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award. Babar Azam was the highest scorer for Pakistan with 57 runs off 43 deliveries.

In the second T20I, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. Lorcan Tucker scored 51 runs off 34 deliveries and helped Ireland post a total of 193 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and took three wickets for 49 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored a half-century each. Rizwan scored 75 runs off 46 deliveries, while Fakhar made 78 runs off 40 deliveries. They helped Pakistan reach the target of 194 runs in 16.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Mark Adair, Graham Hume, and Benjamin White took one wicket each for Ireland. Rizwan won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Pakistan tour of Ireland 2024

Date and Time: May 14, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Ireland vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

The two teams have played a total of three T20I matches so far. Pakistan have won two out of these matches, while Ireland registered their first victory in the first match of the ongoing series.

Matches Played: 3

Ireland: 1

Pakistan: 2

Ireland vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The surface at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin will likely remain balanced. The surface might have a lot to provide to the pacers. The average first-innings score in the last five T20 matches at this venue has been 154 runs.

Ireland vs Pakistan Weather Report

The weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the duration of the match. The temperature might be less than 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Ireland vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Ireland did really well with the bat in both matches. Pakistan bounced back in the second game and have enough momentum with them. Hence, Pakistan will walk into this match as the favorites.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

