Ireland vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan will tour Ireland to play a three-match T20I series which will start on Friday, May 10. The second match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 followed by the third match on Tuesday, May 14. All three matches will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Pakistan last played a T20I match against New Zealand in the five-match series last month. The series ended in a draw on 2-2 as one of the matches ended in a no result. Pakistan won the last match of the series by nine runs after posting a total of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Ireland last played a T20I match against Afghanistan in March this year. They lost the three-match series by the margin of 2-1. Afghanistan won the third match of the series by 57 runs after posting a total of 155 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

This will be the first bilateral T20I series between Pakistan and Ireland. The only T20I match between the two teams took place during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

Pakistan are in seventh place in the Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 247. Ireland have a rating of 192 and are in the 11th position.

Ireland vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I

Ireland and Pakistan have only played a single T20I match. Pakistan won that match by 39 runs after scoring 159 runs.

Match Played: 1

Ireland Won: 0

Pakistan Won: 1

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 10

Match 1 - Ireland vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 2 - Ireland vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 3 - Ireland vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock (wk), Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

