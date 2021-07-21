Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland will take on South Africa in the second match of a three-game T20I series on Thursday at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast.

South Africa have found their feet in their Ireland tour after a disappointing 43-run defeat in the second ODI. Following their 70-run victory in the third ODI, Temba Bavuma and co. beat Ireland by 33 runs in the opening T20I at The Village in Dublin.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who was the Player of the Series in the T20I series against the West Indies, came to the party yet again. The left-arm wrist-spinner, who picked up three wickets in the third ODI, won the POTM award with a four-wicket haul in the first T20I.

Nevertheless, the Proteas will want to improve their batting as most of their batters got out after getting starts. Meanwhile, the hosts will have their task cut out if they wish to win the game and stay alive in the series.

Ireland were impressive with the bat in the ODI series, with their captain Andrew Balbirnie and Simi Singh scoring tons. However, they'll need to avoid the collapse they suffered in the first T20I when they face the Proteas on Thursday.

Match Details

Date: July 22, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 08:30 PM (IST)/ 03:00 PM (GMT).

Venue: Civil Services Cricket Club, Belfast.

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the match, but with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 24 degree Celsius mark, and the humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The average score in 16 T20Is in Belfast has been 116 runs, but it could be because the associate nations have mostly played at the venue. The upcoming match is expected to be more high scoring. Twelve T20Is have been won by the team batting second in Belfast.

Predicted XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien, two of Ireland’s stalwarts, failed last time, so they need to get going in this game. Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector got starts, but couldn’t convert. Among the bowlers, Simi Singh, Mark Adair and Josh Little were excellent last time and need to continue that form.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

South Africa

After scoring a century in the last ODI, Janneman Malan perished in single digits in the first T20I. In the bowling department, Lizaad Williams will look for a better outing after going wicketless in the opening T20I.

South Africa: Quinton De Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie Van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

Ireland’s confidence would have hit rock-bottom after their batting debacle in the first game. Thanks to their superior experience and form, South Africa should be able to win the game.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav