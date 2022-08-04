Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Ireland and South Africa will lock horns in the second and final T20I of the two-match series. South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, are leading the series 1-0 after sealing the opening game by 21 runs while defending 211 runs.

It was yet another case of Ireland doing well but falling short this summer, having run India and New Zealand extremely close earlier this season. Chasing 212 runs, only two batters, Lorcan Tucker (78) and George Dockrell (43) crossed the 20-run mark. A lack of support from other batters meant Ireland ended up getting only 190 runs in their 20 overs, which was still a great effort.

South Africa, on the other hand, continued their good run on the UK tour and this time around, it was Reeza Hendricks (74) and a quick-fire 56 from Aiden Markram that propelled them to a formidable total of 211 runs in their 20 overs.

With the ball, Tabraiz Shamsi continued his good work while Keshav Maharaj finished his economical spell conceding only 29 runs (2 wickets) in his four overs.

The Proteas would love to end their UK tour on a high while this is one final chance for Ireland to make sure they register a win on the board this summer.

Ireland vs South Africa Match Details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, South Africa’s tour of United Kingdom, 2022

Date and Time: August 5, 2022; 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Ireland vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch on offer for the series opener was a belter to bat on and another high-scoring game is on the cards. It would only be wise for the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Ireland vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain whatsoever in Bristol during the second T20I between Ireland and South Africa. The temperature will hover around 21-23 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs South Africa Probable XIs

Ireland

The Andrew Balbirnie-led side is unlikely to make any changes despite the side losing in the first game. Joshua Little conceding 55 runs in his spell is concerning but the pacer has been one of the better bowlers for Ireland this season.

Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

South Africa

South Africa might look to rest a few players and we might see Gerald Coetzee getting a game in the place of Lungi Ngidi, who has played almost every game on this tour.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Ireland vs South Africa Match Prediction

It has been a case of so near yet so far for Ireland this summer against the top member nations. The first T20I also followed the same story and fans expect the same thing to happen again. South Africa are the favourites to win the second T20I as well.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter

Ireland vs South Africa channel list and live streaming

TV - NA

Online - FanCode

