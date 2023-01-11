Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, January 12. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Ireland, captained by Andrew Balbirnie, won’t have the services of fast bowler Joshua Little and opening batter Paul Stirling for the series. Both players will take part in the SA20 and the IL20. Earlier, Ireland gave a call-up to Ross Adair, who also happens to be the brother of Mark Adair.

Harry Tector and Curtis Campher were exceptionally in the T20 World Cup and are expected to carry on from where they left off. George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy bring in a lot of experience. Harry Tector had excellent outings in 2022 and a lot will depend on him.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won’t have Sikandar Raza, who recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and will now play in the ILT20. The hosts also won’t have fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who is yet to recover from an injury.

Regis Chakabva and Milton Shumba have also been omitted from the Zimbabwe squad. Gary Ballance, who last played for England back in 2017, is now set to play for his place of birth. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have plenty of experience and need to bring all of it.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I

Date and Time: January 12, 2023, Thursday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has witnessed some high-scoring matches and the upcoming game isn’t expected to be any different. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane/Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (WK), Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Both Ireland and Zimbabwe will miss out on some of their key players due to leagues around the world. But since Zimbabwe are playing at home, they have the advantage, although not a whole lot.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

