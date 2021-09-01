Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fourth match of the T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready in Northern Ireland.

Ireland are leading the series 2-1 and will be looking to seal the series in the fourth game itself. The visitors desperately need to win the next game to keep the series alive.

Ireland bounced back in the series after losing the first game. They were ruthless in the third game as they defeated Zimbabwe by 40 runs. Paul Stirling, opening the batting, smashed a century as he helped his side post 178 on the board.

Stirling remained unbeaten on 115 off 75 balls, hitting eight fours and as many sixes.

The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted Zimbabwe to 138, winning the game by 40 runs. They will be eager to repeat their performance on Thursday and seal the series.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need to get their combination right. They won the first game by three runs but have lost their way in the series.

As mentioned earlier, they suffered a heavy loss in the third game. Zimbabwe's batters have failed to fire in unison while their bowlers have also struggled since the first game.

The bowlers need to pick up wickets to challenge Ireland. They will be hoping to win the upcoming game and keep the series alive.

Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I

Date and Time: September 2, 2021 Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Weather report:

Temperatures in Bready on Wednesday are expected to be on the lower side. It will range between eight and 21 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold weather, conditions will stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and expect a full game’s play.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club ground is a belter of a track. It is very good for batting.

We saw a high scoring game yesterday and the bowlers need to be on their toes to restrict the opposition to a low total. Fans can expect another high scoring game on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Ireland have been brilliant in their last two games. The batting-heavy side have stepped up as they have won both their previous games comprehensively.

A win in the next game will see them seal the series. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, William McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Zimbabwe

The visitors looked good in the first game of the series but lost their way in the following games. The bowlers need to pick up wickets to stop the Irish side from posting big totals.

With experienced players missing, the youngsters need to step up to keep the series alive. Expect them to field the same XI that featured in the second game.

Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

Match prediction:

The hosts are on the brink of a series victory. They have been sensational in their last two games and will be eager to seal the series with one game to go.

Ireland look a well settled side and with the top order firing, expect them to come out on top in the fourth game against Zimbabwe.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar