Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fifth and final game of the T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready in Northern Ireland on 4th September. With the series already sealed by the hosts, Zimbabwe will look for a consolation win in the final game of the series.

Ireland have been fantastic in the series so far. They lost the opening game but have bounced back to win three matches on the trot to seal the series with one game to go. The batsmen have stepped up to post big totals on the board and the bowlers have backed them to restrict the visitors to low totals.

Ireland posted 174 in their last game after being put in to bat. The bowlers then restricted Zimbabwe to 110, helping the hosts win the game by 64 runs. Mark Adair starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets, giving away only 23 runs in his four overs. Shane Getkate chipped in with two wickets. The hosts will be eager to win the final game of the series and win the series 4-1.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need to get their combination right. They got off to a winning start in the series but have lost their way in the following games. The bowlers have failed to pick up wickets, allowing Ireland to put up huge totals on the board. The batsmen too have failed miserably as they haven’t yet adapted to the conditions.

With experienced players missing out on the squad, the young players need to step up and perform at their best. They will be eager to win the final game of the series and finish on a high. It will be crucial for them to win and carry the momentum into the ODI series.

Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I

Date and Time: September 4, 2021 Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Weather report:

Temperatures in Bready on Wednesday are expected to range between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club ground is a belter of a track and batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers could be in trouble if they miss their lengths. We have seen high-scoring games in the series so far and another one is likely on Saturday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Ireland have bounced back to clinch the series with one game to go. Everyone has stepped up and performed to outplay the Zimbabwean side in all departments. They will be eager to win the final game of the series and finish on a high. The team isn't expected to make any changes for the final game.

Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, William McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Zimbabwe

The visitors looked good in the first game of the series but lost their way in the following matches. They have quality players in their side and need to fire in unison to defeat Ireland. Zimbabwe should be fielding the same XI that featured in the fourth T20I.

Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Match prediction:

The hosts have been outstanding in the T20I series so far. They have bounced back after a loss in the opening game of the series and have won all three matches comprehensively since then.

Ireland have a good balance on their side and should finish on top against Zimbabwe in the final game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

